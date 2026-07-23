Three Minute History Canada

Three Minute History Canada

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June 2026

Diplomatic Blitz and Continental Oil:
Canada’s 1959 Exemption from Eisenhower’s Mandatory Oil Import Program
  Three Minute History Canada
Diefenbaker & Ike's Diplomatic Win
Diplomatic thriller: Diefenbaker & Eisenhower's friendship secures Canada's overland oil exemption from US quotas in 1959!
  Three Minute History Canada
Taming Canada’s Energy Chaos: The Borden Commission
Post-debate chaos fixed: Henry Borden's Royal Commission tames energy politics with independent NEB & "Borden Line" compromise in 1959.
  Three Minute History Canada
Taming Canada’s Energy Chaos
The Borden Commission & Birth of the National Energy Board
  Three Minute History Canada
How Frank McMahon Risked It All to Bring Natural Gas Across the Rockies
Frank McMahon bet everything on steel to build the Westcoast Transmission pipeline across the Canadian Rockies.
  Three Minute History Canada
McMahon's $400 million Gamble!
Frank McMahon bet everything on steel to build the Westcoast Transmission pipeline across the Canadian Rockies.
  Three Minute History Canada

May 2026

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