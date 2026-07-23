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1973 Oil Shock Crisis!
Canada Trudeau-Lougheed Showdown
Jul 23
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Three Minute History Canada
1967 Oil Embargo Fail: Canada's Chicago Pipeline Win
Did you know the Arab oil producers attempted an embargo before 1973?
Jul 16
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Three Minute History Canada
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Canada's East-West Split
The 1961 National Oil Policy
Jul 9
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Three Minute History Canada
June 2026
Diplomatic Blitz and Continental Oil:
Canada’s 1959 Exemption from Eisenhower’s Mandatory Oil Import Program
Jun 20
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Three Minute History Canada
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Diefenbaker & Ike's Diplomatic Win
Diplomatic thriller: Diefenbaker & Eisenhower's friendship secures Canada's overland oil exemption from US quotas in 1959!
Jun 17
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Three Minute History Canada
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Taming Canada’s Energy Chaos: The Borden Commission
Post-debate chaos fixed: Henry Borden's Royal Commission tames energy politics with independent NEB & "Borden Line" compromise in 1959.
Jun 13
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Three Minute History Canada
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Taming Canada’s Energy Chaos
The Borden Commission & Birth of the National Energy Board
Jun 10
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Three Minute History Canada
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How Frank McMahon Risked It All to Bring Natural Gas Across the Rockies
Frank McMahon bet everything on steel to build the Westcoast Transmission pipeline across the Canadian Rockies.
Jun 5
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Three Minute History Canada
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McMahon's $400 million Gamble!
Frank McMahon bet everything on steel to build the Westcoast Transmission pipeline across the Canadian Rockies.
Jun 3
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Three Minute History Canada
May 2026
Teen Protest Rocks the Vote -- 1957 Edition!
A group of Toronto teenagers, a dramatic fall at Maple Leaf Gardens, and the Ontario breakthrough that helped launch Diefenbaker’s “One Canada…
May 31
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Three Minute History Canada
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"Black Friday" in the Commons: How the 1956 Pipeline Debate Shattered Liberal Invincibility
How a controversy over pipeline financing and parliamentary process led to chaos in Canada’s House of Commons and eroded the Liberal party.
May 29
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Three Minute History Canada
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Canada's Wild Political Drama! ⚔️ The 1956 Great Pipeline Debate
Parliament chaos in 1956: Pipeline bill pushed with closure, fights in the Commons, heart attacks, & a teen protest flips the election!
May 27
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Three Minute History Canada
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