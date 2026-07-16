Did you know the Arab oil producers attempted an embargo before 1973?

The Arab oil embargo launched during the June 1967 Six-Day War aimed to punish Western support for Israel but collapsed under coordinated resistance. Western oil majors rerouted supplies, non-Arab producers (including Canada) ramped up output, and the OECD facilitated swift adaptation—limiting the disruption to only 1.5 million barrels daily. Amid the turmoil, the United States approved the Interprovincial Pipeline’s Chicago Spur line, enabling greater Alberta crude flows to the Midwest. The crisis strengthened North American energy solidarity and proved a critical dress rehearsal, with a less favourable outcome, for the more severe crisis of 1973.

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