The 1973 Yom Kippur War triggered the Arab oil embargo, catapulting global prices from $3 to $12 per barrel and shattering the National Oil Policy’s east-west compromise. Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau imposed domestic price freezes at $3.80 per barrel and levied export taxes on U.S.-bound crude to subsidize eastern consumers—moves Alberta Premier Peter Lougheed condemned as an unconstitutional assault on provincial resource rights. The high-stakes confrontation ignited fierce federal-provincial animosity and laid explosive groundwork for the National Energy Program. It remains a defining moment in Canada’s ongoing struggle over energy sovereignty.

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