Ever wonder why Canada's oil markets were literally divided for decades and still are to some extent?Proclaimed in 1961, the National Oil Policy—administered by the new National Energy Board—revived the “Borden Line” to resolve persistent east-west market tensions. The policy assigned Alberta crude to refineries west of the Ottawa Valley while allowing eastern Canada to continue importing lower-cost Venezuelan and Middle Eastern oil. This pragmatic compromise accelerated western production and U.S. exports while preserving competitive costs in the industrial heartland. Although it delivered short-term growth, the NOP’s reliance on American markets left Canada exposed when global shocks struck in 1973.

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