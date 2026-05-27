Parliament chaos in 1956: Pipeline bill pushed with closure, fights in the Commons, heart attacks, & a teen protest flips the election! Trans Canada Pipeline sparks outrage & ends Liberal reign.

The Canadian Parliament turned into a battlefield in 1956 over the proposed Trans Canada natural gas pipeline from Alberta to the Ontario and Quebec. Liberal Cabinet Minister C.D. Howe pushed hard for an all-Canadian route that would be backed with significant U.S. financing and a government financial backstop, but opposition screamed sovereignty risks and the cost. Parliamentary closure rules were rammed through on “Black Friday,” (that story will drop in a couple of days), MPs shouted and scuffled, one even died from a heart attack, and a teen protest at a Liberal rally right before an election became a viral symbol of Liberal arrogant disconnect. The chaos helped end 22 years of Liberal rule and flipped Canadian politics. This is the kind of high-stakes drama that shows how energy decisions shape governments!

The 3-minute video captures the drama and chaos like a political thriller. Watch, share, then join the conversation here on Substack—subscribe for the full series journey.

(The altered content are still images animated by AI.)

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