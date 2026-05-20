In the rugged Rockies, one surveyor’s precision and endurance laid the path for a nation-building feat completed in record time.

The original Trans Mountain Pipeline, completed in the early 1950s, stands as a remarkable feat of Canadian engineering and determination to get things done. A consortium of investors began investigating routes in early 1950 following the 1947 Leduc oil discovery, selecting Yellowhead Pass as the optimal path. The Trans Mountain Oil Pipe Line Company was incorporated by a special Act of Parliament on March 21, 1951 and on the same day submitted its construction proposal to the federal Board of Transport Commissioners. Hearings were held nine months later. In attendance were representatives from the company, Alberta, British Columbia, and the federal government. The hearings began on December 10, 1951, and approval came swiftly on December 13, 1951, after just three days, with the Board deeming the project in the public interest due to economic and strategic needs amid the ongoing Korean War. No public consultation or environmental assessment was required at the time.

Construction began in February 1952 and the pipeline was completed in just 18 months. The pipeline stretches 1,150 kilometers from Edmonton to Burnaby, BC, carving through the rugged Rocky Mountains. This is a story of visionaries, surveyors braving wilderness, and crews facing death-defying risks to connect Canada’s heartland to the west coast and help build a modern nation in the process.

Arne Bryan: The Lead Surveyor Who Charted the Impossible Path

Arne Bryan, born in 1918 on a prairie homestead in Stettler, Alberta, emerged as one of the key figures in plotting the pipeline’s route. Working for Lockwood, Kessler & Bartlett on the $93 million project, he took charge of a small survey team after the original surveyor was reassigned. Drawing on his University of British Columbia geography studies (funded by a post-war veteran’s grant), Bryan mastered the transit tool (a telescope-like surveying tool) and relied heavily on aerial photographs to map the 1,150-kilometer path.

The terrain tested every ounce of his and his team’s endurance. They faced everything the Rockies could throw at them: dense forests, mountain blizzards, snowdrifts, rainstorms, and extreme cold. At one point, his main surveying tool, the transit, froze and wouldn’t work! In the Rockies west of Jasper, near Three Sisters, they pushed south toward Kamloops, using Jeeps where roads allowed and trekking on foot otherwise. At Little Fort, five-foot snowdrifts forced snowshoes, but tree blazes marked five to six feet above the snow level—confusing construction crews once spring melt arrived.

Bears were a constant hazard as they loitered on the cleared lines through the forest. Bryan recalled, “Bears could be a problem. We’d come back to the survey site after lunch or something and there would be two or three bears on the line so we had to be a little bit cautious. They liked the cleared walk along the line.”

Bryan’s work demanded precision in near-impossible conditions. He recounted how the thick forest often hid ravines or sudden deep drops and he had to divert the route around these obstacles. Later, he inspected 22 river crossings in a challenging 51-km stretch of the Coquihalla Valley for Canadian Bechtel, accessing sites by helicopter because not even logging roads were there, only the Kettle Valley Railway. Texas crews called it the roughest pipeline they’d ever laid due to sheer cliffs, requiring three tractors cabled together to lower side-booms for ditching.

Bryan saw the project through to completion, eventually retiring in Surrey with the pipeline running through his backyard. The legacy he helped build is still visible and operational: a 60-foot right-of-way stretching through some of Canada’s wildest country, a physical reminder of the audacity of the era.

These photos from the era show the pipeline’s path being laid through the Yellowhead Pass and forested sections of the Rockies—terrain that surveyors like Bryan first mapped on foot and by air.

Trenching through the Rockies (from Oil Across the Rockies)

Surveyors on the rail (from Oil Across the Rockies)

In Part 2, we’ll dive into the high-stakes construction phase and the legendary “Bird Club” that emerged from the mountains’ perils. Subscribe for the full story of Canadian determination in action.

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