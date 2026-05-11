This week’s exclusive episode drops you right into the bitter Alberta winter of February 1947. After 133 consecutive dry holes, Imperial Oil’s Leduc No. 1 roared to life in front of 500 freezing spectators. Geologist Steve Cosburn spotted the signs, Vern “Dry Hole” Hunter pushed the crew through, and the towering flare lit up the sky — igniting Alberta’s modern oil boom and turning Canada into an energy powerhouse.

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