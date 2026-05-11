Leduc Changes Everything: The 1947 Strike That Changed Canada Forever
This week’s exclusive episode drops you right into the bitter Alberta winter of February 1947. After 133 consecutive dry holes, Imperial Oil’s Leduc No. 1 roared to life in front of 500 freezing spectators. Geologist Steve Cosburn spotted the signs, Vern “Dry Hole” Hunter pushed the crew through, and the towering flare lit up the sky — igniting Alberta’s modern oil boom and turning Canada into an energy powerhouse.
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Four Part SERIES: THE UNTHINKABLE COST What Happens When Alberta Stands Alone
https://kellydwills55.substack.com/p/series-the-unthinkable-cost-what?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=r5v2
https://kellydwills55.substack.com/p/series-the-unthinkable-cost-what-486?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=r5v2
https://kellydwills55.substack.com/p/series-the-unthinkable-cost-what-a5e?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=r5v2
https://kellydwills55.substack.com/p/series-the-unthinkable-cost-what-516?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=r5v2