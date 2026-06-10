Discover how Canada tamed its chaotic energy politics in the late 1950s with the Borden Commission and the birth of the National Energy Board (NEB).

In this episode of 3-Minute History Canada, explore the high-stakes aftermath of the 1956 Great Pipeline Debate, Henry Borden’s expert Royal Commission on Energy, and the creation of Canada’s independent energy regulator. Learn about the famous “Borden Line” compromise that split Canada’s oil markets, balanced East-West tensions, Alberta’s oil ambitions, and the diplomatic tightrope with Venezuelan imports and U.S. policy.

From political outrage under John Diefenbaker to the launch of a globally respected quasi-judicial body that shaped the course of Canada’s energy system, this is essential history for understanding Canadian energy policy, federal-provincial relations, and pipelines.